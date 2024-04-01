Next Article

The handset is expected to offer Face ID technology

Leak reveals Apple iPhone SE 4's design and features

By Akash Pandey 06:52 pm Apr 01, 202406:52 pm

What's the story Apple's forthcoming iPhone SE 4 will follow the blueprint of the iPhone 14, as indicated by images of a transparent case, shared by leaker Majin Bu. This revelation continues the SE series' tradition of reusing designs from older iPhones. The original SE model was modeled after the iPhone 5s, while subsequent models took inspiration from the iPhone 6-8. A month ago, renders hinted at an iPhone 14-based design for SE 4.

Biggest design upgrade in SE lineup history

Leaked images of the case designed for the iPhone SE 4 hint at a substantial design change. The handset will have a notch on the front to house the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. A larger screen is also expected. At the back, a single 48MP camera may be on offer, accompanied by an LED flash and microphone. The design of the camera module bears a resemblance to Apple's iPhone XR model.

First SE model to feature OLED panel

The iPhone SE 4 will introduce an OLED display to the SE series for the first time, with panels supplied by BOE. The display is expected to be identical to that of the 14 series. The battery for the new model will also be borrowed from the iPhone 14, promising a more modern look along with an all-day battery life. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated to debut with a Type-C port.