Next Article

'Web Distribution' is set to be available starting this spring

Apple allows web downloads for iOS apps in EU

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:20 pm Mar 13, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Apple has announced a significant change in its App Store policies for the European Union, allowing developers to distribute their applications via their own websites. The move comes shortly after Apple began permitting EU users to access third-party app stores. The new distribution method, termed 'Web Distribution,' is set to be available starting this spring. It seeks to enable developers to circumvent Apple's traditional app ecosystem for their own applications.

Criteria

Eligibility criteria for web distribution of apps

To qualify for the Web Distribution option, developers must adhere to new App Store rules that include paying a fee per user install after reaching certain thresholds. Additionally, the developers must be members of the Apple Developer Program and maintain a positive reputation for at least two years. Furthermore, their app should have recorded over one million first-time installs on iOS in the EU during the previous calendar year, among other criteria.

Maintaining control

Apple's control over web app downloads

Apple's new rules aim to mitigate the risk of users downloading potentially harmful apps, such as those containing malware or supporting piracy. By setting specific criteria for web downloads, the tech giant hopes to maintain a safe environment for its users. However, this control over app downloads from the web may face scrutiny due to previous criticism of Apple's adherence to the EU's Digital Markets Act.

More autonomy

Developers can now run their own app marketplaces

In another significant policy shift, Apple is now permitting developers to operate app marketplaces that exclusively feature their own apps. This is a marked departure from the previous requirement of offering apps from other developers. Consequently, companies like Epic Games, Xbox, and Meta can now host iOS app marketplaces that only include their own apps and games.

Better ease

More flexibility for developers in transactions

Apple's new policies also grant developers greater flexibility in directing users to external webpages to conduct transactions related to digital goods and services. The tech giant previously facilitated design templates for in-app promotions, discounts, and deals. The changes are now operational. With this, companies like Spotify and Netflix can design their own links out to their websites, potentially bypassing the 30% cut that Apple takes from app-based signups.