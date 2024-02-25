Certain iPhones may have a defective Bluetooth factory factory

Many iPhone 15 users are still facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

By Akash Pandey 10:09 pm Feb 25, 202410:09 pm

What's the story Numerous iPhone 15 users have reported facing Bluetooth connection issues with their devices, as seen on the Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums. The problem is affecting all four models, namely the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max. It also appears to have been a persistent issue since the release of the iPhone 15 series in September last year.

Next Article

Problem

Frequent disconnections on older devices

In October, shortly after getting their new iPhones, users began reporting Bluetooth issues. Although the iOS 17 update was anticipated to fix these problems, it seems that the connectivity issues continue. Users are experiencing frequent disconnections with older Bluetooth devices, especially car audio systems. One user shared on the MacRumors forum, "Since iOS 17 I have been having frequent disconnects in my car (no CarPlay. BMW 2014) Bluetooth for calls (sic)."

Scenario

Hundreds of users report similar issues

Following the initial post on the MacRumors forum, hundreds of iPhone 15 users have reported similar issues. Another thread on the official Apple Support Community has over 1,700 users facing a similar problem. Many users have mentioned problems with audio that will "cut out and reconnect" on AirPods and car audio systems, but the cause of these Bluetooth disconnection issues remains unclear.

Insights

Resetting phone won't fix problem

Typical fixes like restarting the phone or even factory resetting the iPhone 15 units have not resolved the Bluetooth connection problems. Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged these connectivity issues. If you are experiencing similar problems with your iPhone 15, you may consider requesting a replacement device from Apple. We will provide updates as soon as Apple officially addresses this issue.