This foldable device could potentially replace the 8.3-inch iPad Mini

Apple might launch foldable device by 2026-27: Report

By Akash Pandey 11:05 pm Feb 03, 202411:05 pm

What's the story Apple might be planning to release its first foldable device between 2026 and 2027, reported Korean news outlet The Elec. This foldable would possibly replace the 8.3-inch iPad Mini. However, details about the foldable device remain unclear, with industry insiders speculating whether it will be a foldable iPhone or iPad model. This development also raises questions about the iPad Mini's future if it is quickly discontinued to make room for the new foldable device.

Samsung, LG Display providing foldable panel samples

Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly been sending 7-inch and 8-inch foldable panel samples to Apple since last year. Samsung appears to be more involved than LG and could become the primary supplier if Apple chooses a 2026 release. On a related note, Apple, Samsung Display, and LG Display are said to have "different ideas" about essential components. These include ultra-thin glass material, foldable panel cover window, and hinge concept, which are crucial for the product's durability and reliability.

Possible two-supplier strategy

If Apple proceeds with its foldable device plans, Samsung Display is likely to be the first panel supplier due to its extensive experience providing foldable panels to Samsung Electronics. LG Display might begin mass-producing foldable panels for Apple a year after Samsung if Apple opts for a two-supplier strategy.

Other developments alongside foldable device

In addition to the potential foldable device, Apple is actively developing an OLED iPad Mini, which might not be released until next year. The company is also preparing to introduce OLED screens to its iPad Pro line later this year. Notably, the tech giant is also rumored to be working on a larger 20.5-inch foldable product for a later launch after the 7-to-8-inch foldable device.