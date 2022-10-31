Technology

iPhone 15 Pro may get solid-state power and volume buttons

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 31, 2022

The entire iPhone 15 line-up may feature Dynamic Island (Representative image)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series may feature solid-state buttons on the two high-end Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. For both power as well as volume controls, the mechanical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could be replaced with solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback. The solid-state buttons won't press physically but will vibrate in response to pressure.

Context Why does this story matter?

About a year from now, the iPhone 15 series will launch and rumors about the models in the line-up have already begun to circulate.

For one, Apple may ditch the 'Pro Max' branding and go for 'Ultra' instead. The entire range may sport Dynamic Island design.

The power and volume buttons on the Pro models may function similar to iPhone 7's solid-state home button.

Details What is the technology behind solid-state buttons?

A solid-state toggle is powered by Apple's Taptic Engine, a technology used with the Force Touch trackpads on the MacBooks. A solid-state button uses haptic feedback. It can't be pressed physically, but it vibrates when tapped. It was first made available on the iPhone 7, followed by iPhone 8, as well as the second and third iterations of the budget offering, the iPhone SE.

Tweaks Non-Pro iPhones may offer physical buttons

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) models will have Taptic Engines located "on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons." The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will likely offer physically clickable buttons akin to the existing iPhones.

Assumptions Android manufacturers may imitate this move

Kuo anticipates that Android OEMs may adopt this new physical button-less design on their smartphones as well, in order to draw in more customers. The analyst believes that the new addition will be "a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry." Although Apple's strategy cannot be guessed, but looking at Kuo's track record, this new addition may take place.

Information Expected upgrades on the upcoming iPhones

Along with the aesthetic changes, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get several camera upgrades. They will likely to house a new-generation A17 Bionic chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The entire iPhone 15 series may include a Type-C port.