Technology

iPhone 14 v/s iPhone 14 Pro: A lot is different

iPhone 14 v/s iPhone 14 Pro: A lot is different

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Edited by Mudit Dube Sep 08, 2022, 05:40 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 14 line-up comprises 4 models (Photo credit: Apple)

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has unveiled its iPhone 14 series. It comprises four models, namely iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus share the same internals but differ in terms of screen size and battery. The same is the case for the Pro variants. But between Pro and non-Pro iPhones, the differences are plenty.

Design and display The iPhone 14 Pro has an Always-on display

iPhone 14 has a notch for Face ID, a 6.1-inch (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display, and an aluminium frame. It is available in five colors. The 14 Pro sports a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island" that hides the front camera and Face ID gadgetry. It gets a 6.1-inch, Always-On OLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh and a surgical-grade stainless steel body. It comes in four colorways.

New interface What is Dynamic Island

Apple describes Dynamic Island as a new way to interact with the Pro iPhones. It is mostly a software trick wherein the pill-shaped Face ID and camera combo is given interactive functions by utilizing pixels around the OLED screen. And the 'island' changes in size, based on the app your are running, say Maps or Music. It is open to third-party app developers too.

Cameras The 14 Pro has a triple rear camera setup

The iPhone 14 has a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the 14 Pro sports a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. Up front, they flaunt a 12MP (f/1.9) camera with autofocus. The handsets can record 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Internals Emergency SOS and crash detection are also offered

iPhone 14 is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with up to 512GB of storage. It promises up to 20 hours of video playback. The Pro model runs on the latest A16 Bionic processor and gets up to 1TB of storage options. It delivers up to 23 hours of video playback. Both phones get Emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection features too.

Features Pro iPhones also have LiDAR scanner

Both devices offer support for Siri voice assistant, which can be used to send messages, set reminders, run shortcuts from your favorite apps, and more. The phones get Spatial Audio playback, Dolby Atmos, and offer Face ID for secure facial recognition. The Pro model also offers a LiDAR scanner. Connectivity options on the handsets include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi‑Fi 6, GPS, and NFC.

Cost What about their pricing?

In India, the 128GB model of iPhone 14 costs Rs. 79,900, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89,900, and the 512GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 1,09,900. Meanwhile, the 128GB Pro model costs Rs. 1,29,900, the 256GB version costs Rs. 1,39,900, the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,59,900, and the 1TB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 1,79,900.