TECNO Spark 9 Pro goes official: Check specifications and price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

TECNO Spark 9 Pro has four different color options available (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has announced Spark 9 Pro as the latest addition to its Spark 9 series. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing of the device. It will be available in African markets first followed by a global rollout later.

Why does this story matter?

TECNO is actively introducing new smartphones, one after another, in order to establish its name in the entry-level segment, which is currently led by brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

The Spark 9 Pro is a successor to Spark 8 Pro with run-of-the-mill features and entry-level hardware. It is likely to be made available alongside the Spark 9T.

The smartphone has a 90Hz LCD panel

TECNO Spark 9 Pro sports a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear section is fitted with a vertically-stacked triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, and Hacker Storm color options.

It gets a 32MP front-facing camera

TECNO Spark 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.7) main lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.0) macro lens. On the front, the handset has a 32MP selfie shooter.

A MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the device

TECNO Spark 9 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

TECNO Spark 9 Pro: Pricing and availability

TECNO is yet to announce the pricing for the Spark 9 Pro handset. The handset is expected to start at around Rs. 11,000. It will first roll out in Africa and then globally at a later date.