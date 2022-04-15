Technology

Prior to launch, specifications of Vivo X80 leaked: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Vivo X80 might have three rear cameras (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its X80 series of smartphones in the coming days. In the latest development, its base model has reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console by MySmartPrice, revealing its processor and other details. The upcoming device is tipped to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, three rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo X80 series is expected to arrive with three handsets, the top-of-the-line X80 Pro Plus, the mid-ranger X80 Pro, and the base X80.

The company is yet to announce the launch date of the X80 series, but a new leak says the handsets may be introduced in China on April 25. They should offer Vivo's new image processor and contact image sensors (CIS).

Design and display Vivo X80 could pack a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

The Vivo X80 could sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole display with slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is expected to house a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset may feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and nearly 440ppi pixel density.

Information The handset may feature a 44MP front shooter

The Vivo X80 may feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it is expected to have a 44MP selfie shooter.

Internals It should be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor

The Vivo X80 should be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with Mali-G70 GPU. It may pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to boot Android 12 and have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X80: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Vivo X80 are likely to be disclosed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen on April 25. The device may carry a price tag of around CNY 2,900 (roughly Rs. 35,000). (Source: MySmartPrice)