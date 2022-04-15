Technology

OPPO working on Reno8 series; debut likely in May

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

OPPO Reno8 could pack up to 12GB of RAM (Representative image) (Photo credit: OPPO).

OPPO is reportedly working on a new Reno series of smartphones, called the Reno8, which may debut in the coming month. According to the tipster Digital Chat Station, the line-up could be the first one to use the next-generation Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The tipster also claimed Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor will power the "PGAM10" handset—which is expected to be the base model.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO introduced the Reno6 line-up last year in May. Further, the brand introduced the Reno7 series in November 2021. Looking at the time intervals between the launch events, the company is likely to unveil the Reno8 line-up in the coming month.

The handsets are expected to go official in the Chinese market first, followed by other countries.

Design and display OPPO Reno8 may feature 120Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno8 is expected to have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset should feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It may also get Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information The device could have a 50MP triple rear camera setup

The OPPO Reno8 may sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset may power the handset

The OPPO Reno8 may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery, which could offer support for 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset is expected to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno8 will be disclosed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in the coming month. The device may carry a price tag of around CNY 2,800 (roughly Rs. 33,000).