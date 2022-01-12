OPPO A16K, with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, launched in India

OPPO A16K, with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, launched in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

OPPO A16K launched in India as an affordable smartphone

OPPO has launched its latest affordable A-series smartphone, the A16K, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 10,490 and is up for grabs via OPPO India's online store in three color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and Android 11 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A16K arrives as an addition to the tech giant's portfolio of budget-range smartphones in India.

The device offers a sleek design, a mid-range processor, and a all-day battery life at an affordable price-tag.

It will compete against the likes of Realme Narzo 50A, TECNO SPARK 8 Pro, and POCO C31 models in the Indian market.

Design and display The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The OPPO A16K features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a square-shaped rear camera module. It lacks a fingerprint scanner but offers Face Unlock function. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 480-nits of typical brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is available in White, Black, and Blue colors.

Information It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16K is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the back with autofocus and up to 5x zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. Both lenses offer up to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16K is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information OPPO A16K: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A16K is priced at Rs. 10,490 for its solo 3GB/32GB model. The handset is already up for grabs via OPPO India's official website and will also be available through major online as well as offline channels starting today.