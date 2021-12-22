Technology India's fastest charging smartphone to be launched on January 6

India's fastest charging smartphone to be launched on January 6

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 02:19 pm

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, with 120W fast-charging support, launching in India soon

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the new 11i HyperCharge smartphone in India on January 6. The tech giant has also teased that the handset will offer 120W 'HyperCharge' fast-charging support, which is touted to fuel a battery to 100% in just 15 minutes. The handset is likely to tag along with the vanilla 11i model.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

P̵a̵t̵i̵e̵n̵c̵e̵ ̵i̵s̵ ̵p̵o̵w̵e̵r̵.

̵K̵n̵o̵w̵l̵e̵d̵g̵e̵ ̵i̵s̵ ̵p̵o̵w̵e̵r̵.



POWER IS POWER.



Redefine power with #Xiaomi11iHypercharge: 120 Watt Hypercharge to fuel 100% in just 15 mins.



Witness the #𝘏𝘺𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘙𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 on 6th Jan: https://t.co/gh6YKt60lT pic.twitter.com/DGou4Eeywr — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11iHypercharge ⚡ (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will arrive as the first smartphone in India to support over 100W of charging speed, making it the fastest charging phone in the country. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model, which was announced in China in October and has received a great response from buyers.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It will likely be offered in shades of green, purple, black, and blue.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 11i HyperCharge at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on January 6. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 25,000.