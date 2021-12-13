Technology ASUS Chromebook CX1, with military-grade built, launched at Rs. 19,000

ASUS Chromebook CX1, with military-grade built, launched at Rs. 19,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 07:21 pm

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) launched in India

Expanding its line-up of Chromebooks in India, ASUS has launched a new laptop, called the Chromebook CX1 (CX1101). It will be up for grabs via Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 18,990 from December 15 onwards. As for the highlights, the laptop comes with a military-grade build quality, an Intel Celeron processor, and up to 13 hours of battery life. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 offers some high-end features, including a durable body rated as per MIL-STD-810H military tests. The device is also touted to undergo a series of shock, drop, and pressure tests. With a price-tag of under Rs. 20,000, the laptop will be a boon for travelers, hikers, and others who work in a challenging environment.

Design and display The laptop has an HD LED display and spill-resistant keyboard

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, metal reinforced hinges with 180-degree lay-flat design, a 720p HD webcam, and a spill-resistant full-sized keyboard. The laptop bears an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) LED backlit display with 67% screen-to-body ratio and 200-nits of brightness. For audio, it comes with built-in dual speakers.

Information It has two Type-C ports for connectivity

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a micro-SD card reader, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals It houses a 42Wh battery with fast-charging support

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 draws power from Intel's quad-core Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Under the hood, it runs on ChromeOS and packs a 42Wh triple-cell battery with 45W fast-charging support. The laptop is touted to offer up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Information ASUS Chromebook CX1: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 18,990 in India. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart in a single Transparent Silver color option from December 15 onwards.