Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 01:34 pm

Samsung Galaxy A73's price, specifications, and design leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A73, in India by the end of December. Now, online portal Zoutons (via tipster @OnLeaks), has shared the handset's renders, specifications, as well as pricing details. The device will cost Rs. 32,999 and it will feature a punch-hole design, an AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset.

With the Galaxy A73, Samsung is expected to bring some high-end specifications to its mid-range A-series smartphones to take on 'flagship killers' from Chinese rivals. The company is said to skip the headphone jack on the A73 and introduce IP67 water resistance as well as a high resolution main camera. Going by the tipped price, it will take on rivals like Mi 11X series.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will come with a center-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP67-rated plastic build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will measure 7.6mm in thickness (9.3mm with the camera bump). The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black and Gold colors.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 may be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, there might be a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 12 with latest One UI 4.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

As per the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will be priced at Rs. 32,999 in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen by the end of this month.