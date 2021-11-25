OnePlus RT tipped to debut in India on December 16

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 11:02 am

OnePlus RT's India launch date tipped

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new premium smartphone, the OnePlus RT, in India in December. Now, tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the handset will be arriving in the country on December 16. It is rumored to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT which was announced in China last month. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus RT will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. With this impressive set of specifications and a competitive price-tag, it is likely to be the brand's next 'flagship killer' smartphone in India after the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus RT will be the company's last smartphone in India this year.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in at least Hacker Black and Nano Silver color options.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus RT will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus RT: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus RT will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to take place on December 16. However, the device is tipped to cost around Rs. 40,000.