#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding under-display cameras and how they work in smartphones

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 12:45 am

A detailed guide to under-display camera technology in smartphones

Tech giants have been reinventing smartphones with new technologies, features, and designs to offer consumers a seamless experience. So far, we have chunky bezels around the display, pop-up and flip cameras for an all-screen look, and smaller waterdrop-style as well as punch-hole notches for better practicality. And now, the next innovation is the under-display camera (UDC). Here's how the UDC works.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and ZTE have already implemented under-display camera technology in some of their recent offerings. It will also be a key trend for 2022 as more and more companies are looking to offer all-screen phones. However, like any new technology, the UDC is not flawless and it will be interesting to see how it matures in the near future.

Technicality

What is an under-display camera and how does it work?

As the name suggests, an under-display camera setup involves packing the front camera behind the display to offer a seamless and uninterrupted design. A small portion of the screen, behind which the sensor is concealed, has a lower resolution to allow light to reach the camera. Some implementations shrink the size of the pixels to achieve the same result without reducing the number.

Phones

These smartphones currently boast an under-display camera

Axon 20 (left) and Axon 30 (right) under-display screens

ZTE's Axon 20 5G was the first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera. Following that, the company also launched the Axon 30 5G model with a better UDC than the Axon 20. Xiaomi and Samsung have also incorporated the technology in Mi MIX 4 and Galaxy Z Fold3, respectively. Vivo has also demoed the technology in its Apex 2020 concept phone.

Cons

UDC technology still has some disadvantages

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's under-display camera

Although the under-display camera technology succeeds in offering a futuristic all-screen look and newer implementations are better than ever, but there are some cons that manufacturers need to address. Due to the added screen layer and restrained movement of light, the image and video quality is noticeably poor. It is also challenging for the companies to completely disguise the camera behind the display.

Future

Will UDC be the next breakthrough in the smartphone space?

A good under-display camera solution will not only usher in a new range of smartphones but also enhance smartwatches, laptops, televisions, and similar display-centric devices. According to The Verge, Microsoft's Applied Sciences team is also working on under-display cameras to enable you to maintain eye contact while looking at your screen during video calls.