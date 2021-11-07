Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to debut on January 4

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 07, 2021, 10:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch date and availability tipped

Samsung was expected to launch the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. In the latest development, however, tipster Jon Prosser has now claimed the device will instead be launched on January 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event and will later go on sale from January 11 onward.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in multiple colors.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is tipped to happen on January 4, 2022. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 42,000.