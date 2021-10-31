Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could debut at CES 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to reportedly debut in January next year

Multiple reports have previously suggested the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. However, the latest report by Sam Mobile claims that Samsung will introduce the Fan Edition at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January next year. As for the highlights, it will come with a 6.41-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's more.

Design and display

It will offer 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device may bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be available in multiple color options.

Information

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, it could have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing

Samsung will announce the official pricing information of Galaxy S21 FE at the time of its launch, which will take place in January. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 42,000.