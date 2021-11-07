Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like this

Samsung would be launching its next flagship Galaxy S22 series in January 2022. Now, tipster Jon Prosser (Front Page Tech) has leaked some real-life images of the top-end S22 Ultra, revealing its design in full. According to the pictures, the device's quad camera unit will have three sensors placed vertically and a fourth lens, laser autofocus, and LED flash stacked next to it.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will have a fairly thick body with a dedicated S Pen slot.

It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom support. Up front, a 32MP camera is expected.

Internals

It will offer 45W fast-charging support

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 with the latest One UI on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, it may start at around Rs. 88,000.