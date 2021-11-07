Twitter makes it easier to search tweets from specific accounts

Published on Nov 07, 2021

Twitter’s newest feature makes it easier to search for keywords in tweets from specific accounts

Some Twitter users on iOS are now able to search for specific keywords in the tweets made by a particular user. Twitter claimed that the feature is now available to all iOS users and will soon roll out to the web version as well as on Android. Previously, this was limited to those who used Advanced Search options with the correct syntax. Here's more.

Old ways

Advanced Search forced users to follow a complicated syntax

Until recently on Twitter, if you wanted to find tweets from a particular user containing certain keywords, you would need to enter a search query such as "from:@NewsBytesApp Technology." This query will show all tweets from @NewsBytesApp's account that contain the keyword "Technology." Clearly, this method is cumbersome and unintuitive but beats scrolling through all the tweets to find what you seek.

Convenience

New feature adds a convenient search button on every profile

Twitter's new feature will place a search button to the top right-hand side corner of a user's profile, just beside the three dots button. Using this button, users will be able to search for tweets made by that account that contain specific keywords. This is more user-friendly as it doesn't require a specific search query format to be followed.

Twitter Post

Matt Navarra's tweet showing where the new search button appears

Twitter 🔍 search user’s tweets button on profiles is now available (for some users)



h/t @RefaelCohe pic.twitter.com/K8QSUZ0iHr — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 11, 2021

Lost cause?

Advanced Search still offers a lot more search filters, parameters

Twitter's Advanced Search option, however, continues to offer several other features that could make it easier to find the specific tweets you are looking for. Advanced Search can be accessed by clicking the three dots button beside the search bar on Twitter's platform. You can filter tweets by date posted, engagement generated, location, account used, and containing certain words.

Details

Twitter hasn't specified when new feature will be accessible worldwide

Twitter didn't share a deadline by when all its users on Android, iOS, and the web would have access to the search feature. That said, we don't believe Advanced Search is gone for good and pointless now. It still offers several nifty features for finding tweets in a pinch. The new feature just makes one of its options convenient to access.