Realme Q3s tipped to cost CNY 1,999

Realme Q3s will be launched in China tomorrow

Realme is all set to launch its latest Q-series smartphone, the Q3s, in China tomorrow i.e. October 19. Now, a day ahead of launch, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the handset will cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB/256GB configuration in the offline market. The device will come with a 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 30W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Realme Q3s will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Aurora Purple and Dark Blue color options.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Realme Q3s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Q3s will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Q3s: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Realme Q3s will be priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch which will take place in China tomorrow.