Limited-run OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition launched at Rs. 17,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 01:41 pm

OnePlus has announced a new Harry Potter-themed variant of its smartwatch in India. The wearable carries a price-tag of Rs. 16,999 and will go on sale starting October 21 via the company's official website. It comes with Harry Potter-centric UI features, new watch faces, an AMOLED display, and up to 14 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch has a rose gold dial

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition retains the overall design and specifications of the original OnePlus Watch. The wearable features a 46mm rose gold-finished circular dial with a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED screen, 326ppi pixel density, and a 2.5D curved glass for protection. It also offers an IP68- and 5ATM-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Features

The smartwatch flaunts Harry Potter-based dynamic watch faces

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition flaunts a Harry Potter-themed user interface with customized icons, animations, fonts, and menu screen. It also comes with dynamic watch faces, including the four houses of Gryffindor, Slytherine, Huffelpuff, and Ravenclaw. The side-mounted power button bears the iconic lightning bolt scar inscription, whereas the brown vegan leather strap is engraved with Hogwarts crest.

Internals

It is equipped with over 110 workout tracking modes

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition packs a 402mAh battery with Warp Charge technology. It is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The wearable provides heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and over 110 workout modes. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and allows users to control music as well as camera shutter.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 16,999. It will be available for purchase from October 21 via OnePlus India's website, OnePlus Experience stores, and Red Cable Club app. Early access sale will begin on October 20 via OnePlus Store app. Customers will be able to avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards.