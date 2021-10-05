Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max tops DXOMARK's display tests

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 07:27 pm

iPhone 13 Pro Max ranks first in DXOMARK's display ranking

Apple's newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro Max has bagged the first position in DXOMARK's display tests with an overall score of 99, beating the Huawei P50 Pro by six points. The benchmark platform has adjudged the smartphone's display as "simply stunning," noting that the "smoothness and accuracy when browsing, excellent color fidelity, and outstanding HDR10 rendering" offer a "very enjoyable multimedia experience in all conditions."

Takeaways

iPhone 13 Pro Max offers excellent content rendering

According to DXOMARK, iPhone 13 Pro Max has excellent readability in nearly all conditions, exceptional control of artifacts, and superb color fidelity. The display is smooth when browsing and provides a very pleasant HDR10 video experience with the right brightness and contrast. However, the screen has a strong orange cast when the blue light filter is on and it could be smoother when gaming.

Design and display

The phone has Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

The iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a wide notch with a Face ID setup and a metal-glass body. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It also has a scratch-resistant glass layer and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Information

It is equipped with a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 13 Pro Max sports triple rear cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.5) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support, and a 3D ToF LiDAR scanner. Up front, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 15 and packs a 4,352mAh battery with 27W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Lightning port.