Apple iPhone 13 series now up for grabs in India

Sep 24, 2021

Apple's latest flagship iPhone 13 series is now available for purchase in India as well as around the world. The line-up includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, Rs. 1,19,900, and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively, and are available via Apple's online store and other partner retailers.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ OLED display

The iPhone 13 series flaunts a wide notch, a Face ID setup, metal-glass body, and an IP68 rating. The mini model bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display. The Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED panel. The Pro variants offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro models have a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. For selfies, all the handsets have a 12MP camera.

Internals

They draw power from an A15 Bionic processor

The iPhone 13 line-up is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. They run on iOS 15 and house a non-removable battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Pocket-pinch

Apple iPhone 13 series: Pricing details

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 mini start at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 for their 128GB base models and go up to Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,09,900 for the top-tier 512GB variants, respectively. The Pro range starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB entry-level model and goes up to Rs. 1,79,900 for the top-end 1TB Pro Max model.

Sale offers

You can get cashback offers on HDFC Bank cards

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are available in Pink, Midnight, Blue, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) colors. The Pro variants are offered in Gold, Sierra Blue, Graphite, and Silver color options. Customers can avail up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards as well as up to Rs. 46,120 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone.