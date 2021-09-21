iPhone 13 mini tipped to be the last 'mini' iPhone

iPhone 14 line-up will not get a 'mini' model

Apple's latest flagship line-up, the iPhone 13 series could be your last chance to grab a 'mini' variant of an iPhone, as per tipster Jon Prosser. Prosser claims that there will not be an iPhone 14 mini. The 14 series might instead get iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Here's our roundup of iPhone 13 mini.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

iPhone 13 mini measures 131.5x64.2x7.7mm and weighs 141 grams

The iPhone 13 mini features a premium glass-aluminium body with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a wide notch, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It comes with Face ID biometric system and is offered in five color options.

Information

There is a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The iPhone 13 mini offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging

The iPhone 13 mini draws power from an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 15 and packs a 2,438mAh battery with 20W fast-charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Information

iPhone 13 mini: Pricing and availability

In India, the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs. 69,900 for the 4GB/128GB model while the 4GB/256GB and 4GB/512GB variants cost Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting September 24.