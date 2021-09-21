Everything we're expecting from Amazon's event on September 28

Amazon expected to release new devices ahead of holiday season at its September 28 event

E-commerce and tech major Amazon has announced that it is set to hold its annual hardware and services event on September 28 at 9:30 pm IST. This event is Amazon's chance to show off new and upcoming Echo devices and improvements to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music ahead of the Indian festive and American holiday seasons. Here's everything we're expecting this year.

Invite-only

Amazon's event won't be live-streamed on YouTube

Like previous years, Amazon's event will be invite-only and won't be streamed live on YouTube or other platforms. Notably, the first time Amazon held the event, there were 100+ announcements. Now the number is more reasonable and on par with Apple's September event. At last year's event, Amazon announced the new Amazon Echo Dot, new Echo Show devices, and the Eero 6 Mesh Router.

Great expectations

Amazon could launch Echo devices, Eero, Ring smart home devices

At Amazon's upcoming event, we expect the company to unveil its next-generation Echo speakers, smart screens, and wearables besides announcements about Eero and Ring smart home devices. Unlike product companies, including smartphone manufacturers, that fall prey to leaks that dampen the excitement surrounding the main event, little is known about Amazon products and we are excited for what's in store.

Services

Trailers for upcoming Amazon Prime TV shows, movies also expected

Speaking of Amazon services, even fewer details are known at this time. Nevertheless, it's reasonable to speculate that we would hear updates related to Amazon's new game streaming service, Luna. We could also see some trailers and teasers for upcoming Amazon Prime Video TV shows and movies, including the trailer for The Lord of the Rings TV show, although that's not a given.

Details

Details about Amazon's expanding range of partners also expected

Earlier this month, Amazon had also announced the first smart TVs under its own brand name. The company also said it would be expanding its range of partners. Meanwhile, in June this year, images of Amazon's upcoming Ring dashcam had leaked as well. It is highly likely that the upcoming event would shed light on developments in these areas, too.