OPPO K9 Pro, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 09:28 pm

OPPO K9 Pro goes official in China

Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched its latest K-series smartphone, the K9 Pro, in its home country today. The handset starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 25,000) and will be available for purchase from September 30 onward. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and 60W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a diamond dual-state heat dissipation system

The OPPO K9 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also has a diamond solid-liquid dual-state heat dissipation system. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Obsidian Warrior (Black) and Glacier Overture (Blue) color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device boots ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OPPO K9 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO K9 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OPPO K9 Pro is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,699 (around Rs, 30,800) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the handset will go on its first sale on September 30 with a price-cut of CNY 200 (approximately Rs. 2,280). It is currently up for reservations via OPPO China's official website.