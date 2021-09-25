OPPO Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition's launch confirmed for September 27

OPPO is gearing up to host the "#AskOPPO Festive Launch Show" in India on September 27, wherein the company will announce the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, the F19s model, and the Enco Buds in a new Blue color variant. The Diwali Edition will be the same as the original Reno6 Pro 5G but with a different finish on the rear. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, which debuted in India in July, features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, a glass back, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 800-nits of peak brightness. The Diwali Edition will come in a Majestic Gold color option.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 27. However, for reference, the regular Reno6 Pro 5G costs Rs. 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The Diwali Edition model will be available for purchase via Flipkart.