OPPO A16's leaked renders reveal design and colors variants

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 12:12 am

OPPO A16 is tipped to be offered in four colorways

OPPO is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone, known as the OPPO A16. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its design and colorways. The device will have a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, and it will be offered in four colors of blue, beige, white, and black. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may offer an HD+ LCD display

The OPPO A16 will feature a waterdrop-styled notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular-shaped triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.78x75.62mm and 180.39mm diagonally.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The OPPO A16 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera is on the cards.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor

The OPPO A16 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability of the A16 smartphone at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India.