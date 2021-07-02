OPPO introduces RAM expansion feature for Find X2 via update

OPPO Find X2 receives RAM expansion, June 2021 security patch in India

OPPO has released a new software update for the Find X2 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces a RAM expansion feature wherein the extra internal storage space can be used to virtually expand the device's RAM. Users can choose from 3GB, 5GB, and 7GB of RAM options. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the OPPO Find X2 smartphone in India carries version number CPH2023_11.C.68 and has a download size of around 812MB. It is being released in a phased manner. To implement the virtual RAM feature, you will have to go to Settings >About phone >RAM menu, choose the preferred RAM expansion configuration, and then restart your phone.

Design and display

The device flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Find X2 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP54-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The OPPO Find X2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The OPPO Find X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.