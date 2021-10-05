Google Pixel 6 Pro's camera samples and design leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 06:16 pm

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones later this month. Now, YouTube channel This is Tech Today has shared a hands-on video of the Pro model, revealing its slightly-curved display and other design elements. The clip also shows some photos and videos captured from the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses of the 6 Pro. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an aluminium frame, and an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. The handset will bear a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. On the rear, it will sport a dual-tone color scheme and a horizontally-aligned camera island.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from Google's Tensor chipset

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by an in-house Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to cost €899 (roughly Rs. 77,680) for the 12GB/128GB version, €999 (around Rs. 86,300) for the 12GB/256GB model, and €1,099 (approximately Rs. 94,960) for the 12GB/512GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place on October 19.