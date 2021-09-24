Realme India launches Smart TV Neo and Smart Band 2

Alongside the Narzo 50 series, Realme has also launched a new Smart TV Neo television and a Smart Band 2 fitness tracker in India. The products carry a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme India's website, and other partner offline retail stores. Here are more details.

Smart TV

The Smart TV Neo sports a Chroma Boost Picture engine

The Realme Smart TV Neo flaunts a bezel-less design and packs 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support which is touted to provide crystal-clear surround sound. The television bears a 32-inch HD LED display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and a Chroma Boost picture engine to enhance the overall picture quality, improve brightness, and provide clarity.

Features

It has two HDMI ports and Wi-Fi support

The Realme Smart TV Neo is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU, paired with Mali-470 GPU. For connectivity, it has two HDMI ports, a USB port, an AV slot, a LAN port as well as Wi-Fi support. The television offers built-in YouTube, Eros Now, and Hungama streaming platforms, and offers 'Quick Cast' function to mirror content from other devices.

Wearable

The Smart Band 2 has a 1.4-inch touch display

The Realme Smart Band 2 features a rectangular dial, up to 50 meters of water resistance, over 50 personalized watch faces, and interchangeable straps. The wearable bears a 1.4-inch (167x320 pixels) color touchdisplay with 500-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 259.8×24.6×12.1mm and weighs 27.3g. It packs a 204mAh battery and is touted to last up to 12 days.

Highlights

It offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

The Realme Smart Band 2 provides continuous heart rate monitoring as well as an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels. It can also analyze sleep quality when connected with the Realme Link app and enables users to control AIoT devices straight from the wrist. The wearable currently has 15 sports modes but the list will be updated to 90 modes via OTA update.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Realme Smart TV Neo is priced at Rs. 14,999 and will go on sale starting October 3. The Realme Smart Band 2 costs Rs. 2,999 and will be up for grabs from September 27 onwards in Black and Green silicone and Blue leather straps. Both the products will be available via Flipkart, Realme India's official website, and other retail stores.