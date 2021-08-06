Google Pixel 5a to debut on August 26 for $450

Google will launch the Pixel 5a smartphone on August 26, according to tipster Jon Prosser. The leak further claims that the handset will arrive in the US and Japanese markets with a price-tag of $450 (roughly Rs. 33,400). The Google Pixel 5a will feature a 6.4-inch display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 4,650mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have an OLED screen

The Google Pixel 5a will bear a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will have a dual camera unit. The device will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a single 'Mostly Black' color option.

It will sport an 8MP front-facing camera

The Google Pixel 5a is said to retain Pixel 5's camera system. Hence, it will be equipped with a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main snapper and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera will be available.

It will be loaded with 6GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 5a will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,650mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 5a: Pricing and availability

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5a will be priced at $450 (around Rs. 33,400). It will be made available only in Japan and the US. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.