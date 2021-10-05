Huawei MateBook 16, with AMD Ryzen processors, launched in Europe

Huawei has launched its latest MateBook-series laptop, the MateBook 16, in Europe at a starting price of €1,100 (around Rs. 95,000). It comes with a 16.0-inch QHD+ display, up to AMD Ryzen 7 processors, an 84Wh battery, and connectivity features like PC-Smartphone collaboration and screen mirroring. For the unversed, the laptop was first announced in China in May this year. Here's our roundup.

The Huawei MateBook 16 features a 17.8mm thin body, a large touchpad with matte glass covering, and a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch QHD+ (2520x1680 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 3:2, 300-nits of peak brightness, DC Dimming, HDR support, and 100% sRGB color gamut. It is offered in a Space Gray color option.

The Huawei MateBook 16 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, paired with a built-in Vega GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop packs an 84Wh battery and comes bundled with a 135W Type-C fast charger. For thermal management, it has two shark fin cooling fans, two heat pipes, and a copper alloy heat sink.

The I/O ports on the Huawei MateBook 16 include two USB 3.2 Type-A Generation-1 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for W-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It also provides PC-Smartphone Collaboration to connect your phone with the laptop. The laptop has two 2W stereo speakers and two built-in microphones as well.

Huawei MateBook 16: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Huawei MateBook 16 is priced at €1,100 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model and €1,200 (around Rs. 1,03,800) for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H version. The company is yet to announce the sale date of the laptop.