Huawei refreshes MateBook D 14, 15 with latest AMD processors

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:35 am

Huawei launches updated MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops

Chinese tech brand Huawei has updated its MateBook D 14 and D 15 laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series chipsets. Both the devices are now available with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processors. However, their other specifications and features remain unchanged. In China, the new range carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

Design and display

The laptops come with a pop-up web camera

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 feature a sleek metallic body with slim bezels, a chiclet keyboard, a pop-up web camera hidden in a dedicated button, and a fingerprint sensor. They bear a 14.0-inch and 15.6-inch screen respectively, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The machines are offered in Mystic Silver and Space Gray color options.

Internals

They run on Windows 10 Home

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 draw power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor, combined with Radeon Vega graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, the duo boots Windows 10 Home Edition and packs a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

They support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15 are equipped with several I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 1 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The machines also house a 720p HD camera, dual 2W speakers, and two microphones.

Pocket-pinch

Huawei MateBook D 14 and D 15: Pricing and availability

The updated Huawei MateBook D 14 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for Ryzen 5-powered model and CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the Ryzen 7-powered variant. Meanwhile, the MateBook D 15 costs CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 53,500) and CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 59,000) for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions, respectively. They will go on sale starting June 1.