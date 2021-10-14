OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition teased in India; launch imminent

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition to debut in India soon

OnePlus India has started teasing a new variant of its smartwatch for a "generation that still remembers magic." Although the company has not yet revealed the name of the wearable, the teaser page summoning all "Witches and Wizards" hints that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is on its way. The silhouette of the smartwatch also reveals a brown strap with the Hogwarts crest.

Take a look at the official teaser

For a generation that still remembers magic.

Experience more and get notified to win big.

Know more: https://t.co/Xhez6ZvWRB#SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/QiMvKXgV1Z — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 13, 2021

Design and display

The watch will flaunt a 1.39-inch AMOLED display

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is expected to retain the specifications of the standard model. It will sport a circular dial with an IP68 and 5ATM rated build quality. The smartwatch will bear a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED screen with 326ppi pixel density. The upcoming version will join the existing Classic, Cobalt Limited Edition, and Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition variants.

Features

It will boast exclusive Harry Potter-inspired watch faces

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition's user interface is expected to be tweaked with custom animations, themes, and re-designed icons. It is also said to come with six exclusive watch faces, including Gryffindor, Slytherine, Huffelpuff, Ravenclaw, Hogwarts, and Hogwarts seal. The theme-based alterations will not just be limited to the UI but also the wearable's strap, packaging, and accessories.

Internals

It will provide over 110 workout modes

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be loaded with 4GB of internal storage and will pack a 402mAh battery which is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The smartwatch will be able to monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels, track stress and sleep, and will provide over 110 workout modes. It will also offer Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Information

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition in India at the time of the launch. For reference, the Classic variant is priced at Rs. 14,999.