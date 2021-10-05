TECNO CAMON 18 Premier, with MediaTek Helio G96 processor, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:45 am

TECNO CAMON 18 Premier launched in Nigeria

TECNO has unveiled its latest CAMON-series smartphone, the CAMON 18 Premier, in Nigeria. Some of the key highlights include an AMOLED display, a gimbal-stabilized triple rear camera system, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 4,750mAh battery with fast-charging support. The battery is touted to charge up to 64% in just 30 minutes. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The TECNO CAMON 18 Premier sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, flat edges, a glass back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular-shaped triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 550-nits of brightness. It is available in two color variants.

Cameras

It boasts a 64MP main camera

The CAMON 18 Premier is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens with gimbal stabilization, and an 8MP periscope snapper with 5x zoom. The device has a "Moon Probe" feature for capturing the moon using the periscope lens and an in-house Galileo algorithm engine. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11

The TECNO CAMON 18 Premier is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and packs a 4,750mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

TECNO CAMON 18 Premier: Pricing and availability

TECNO is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the CAMON 18 Premier smartphone. The device will be offered in Vast Sky and Polar Night color options.