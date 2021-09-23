Moto Tab G20 to debut in India on September 30

Motorola to launch a new tablet in India via Flipkart

Motorola is all set to launch a new tablet, the Tab G20, in India on September 30, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed. The e-commerce giant has also listed some of the key specifications and features of the device. It will come with an 8.0-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, a 5,100mAh battery, and will boot Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet will offer 350-nits of brightness

The Moto Tab G20 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom and a metal body. The tablet will bear an 8.0-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) IPS display with 350-nits of brightness as well as TDDI technology which is said to provide clear and crisp visuals. It will likely be offered in a single gold color option.

Information

The device will have a 5MP rear camera

The Moto Tab G20 will be equipped with a 5MP rear camera. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 2MP front-facing snapper. In terms of audio, the device will have a Dolby Atmos-powered speaker.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 operating system

The Moto Tab G20 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on near-stock Android 11 OS and pack a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C or micro-USB port.

Information

Moto Tab G20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Moto Tab G20 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 30. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000. The tablet will be available via Flipkart.