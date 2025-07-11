Indeed, Glassdoor to slash 1,300 jobs as AI overhaul begins
What's the story
Recruit Holdings, the Japanese parent company of job portals Indeed and Glassdoor, has announced plans to lay off around 1,300 employees across both platforms. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The layoffs will mainly affect US-based research and development (R&D), growth, and sustainability teams.
Impact
Layoffs will account for nearly 6% of workforce
The impending layoffs will account for nearly 6% of Recruit Holdings's workforce in its HR technology segment. The cuts will mainly be in the US but will also affect teams across various functions and countries. Despite not giving a specific reason for the layoffs, Recruit CEO Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba stressed the need to adapt their products for job seekers and employers amid the AI revolution.
Restructuring
Glassdoor-Indeed merger announcement
Along with the layoffs, Recruit Holdings also announced plans to integrate Glassdoor into Indeed. This merger will see Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong leaving his position on October 1. LaFawn Davis, Indeed's Chief People and Sustainability Officer, will step down on September 1. Ayano Senaha, COO of Recruit, will take over her responsibilities after she leaves.
Company profile
Recruit Holdings acquired Indeed in 2012
Recruit Holdings acquired Indeed in 2012 and Glassdoor in 2018. The company currently employs around 20,000 people in its HR technology business unit. In 2024, Indeed announced plans to lay off 1,000 employees. This was after a previous announcement made a year earlier when the company had said it would cut around 2,200 jobs or roughly 15% of its workforce.