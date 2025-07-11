Indeed, Glassdoor to slash 1,300 jobs as AI overhaul begins

Recruit Holdings, the Japanese parent company of job portals Indeed and Glassdoor, has announced plans to lay off around 1,300 employees across both platforms. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The layoffs will mainly affect US-based research and development (R&D), growth, and sustainability teams.

Impact Layoffs will account for nearly 6% of workforce The impending layoffs will account for nearly 6% of Recruit Holdings's workforce in its HR technology segment. The cuts will mainly be in the US but will also affect teams across various functions and countries. Despite not giving a specific reason for the layoffs, Recruit CEO Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba stressed the need to adapt their products for job seekers and employers amid the AI revolution.

Restructuring Glassdoor-Indeed merger announcement Along with the layoffs, Recruit Holdings also announced plans to integrate Glassdoor into Indeed. This merger will see Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong leaving his position on October 1. LaFawn Davis, Indeed's Chief People and Sustainability Officer, will step down on September 1. Ayano Senaha, COO of Recruit, will take over her responsibilities after she leaves.