Why HCLTech has joined hands with OpenAI

HCL Technologies, a leading IT services provider, has announced a strategic multi-year partnership with OpenAI . The collaboration aims to drive the adoption of large-scale generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) across global enterprises. As part of the deal, HCLTech will become one of OpenAI's first global strategic services partners. The partnership will see HCLTech integrating OpenAI's models into its internal operations and client-facing platforms.

Integration plans Leveraging OpenAI's advanced generative AI capabilities The deal will see HCLTech leveraging OpenAI's advanced generative AI capabilities in its proprietary offerings like AI Force, AI Foundry, and AI Engineering. The company also plans to use various sector-specific AI accelerators as part of this collaboration. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Global 2000 enterprises with transformative AI solutions," said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

Collaborative offerings HCL to offer generative AI tools for its employees The partnership will also see HCLTech and OpenAI jointly offering solutions across the entire AI lifecycle. This includes AI readiness assessments, enterprise-scale deployment, model integration, governance, and change management. HCLTech also plans to offer enterprise-grade generative AI tools to its over 223,000 employees in 60 countries as part of this collaboration.