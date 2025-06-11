What's the story

In a recent essay titled "The Gentle Singularity," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared his vision of how artificial intelligence (AI) will shape human experience over the next 15 years.

The essay highlights the potential of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and hints at OpenAI's future plans.

Notably, Altman predicts that by 2026, we could see AI systems capable of generating "novel insights."