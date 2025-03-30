What's the story

An excerpt from the new book The Optimist: Sam Altman, OpenAI, and the Race to Invent the Future, by WSJ reporter Keach Hagey, reveals the events leading to Sam Altman's brief firing as OpenAI's CEO in 2023.

The non-profit's board became increasingly worried after learning that an OpenAI Startup Fund was privately owned by Altman.

This led co-founder Ilya Sutskever and CTO Mira Murati, who were concerned about Altman's behavior, to collect evidence of what they believed was his dishonesty.