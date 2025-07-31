Blinkit now delivers your prescription medicines in just 10 minutes

Blinkit , a popular quick commerce platform in India, has started a pilot project to deliver prescription medicines in select areas of Bengaluru . The move expands the company's services beyond just over-the-counter (OTC) medications. According to reports, the platform now delivers antibiotics, nasal sprays, eye drops, ointments, as well as antihistamines.

Service Free doctor consultations offered The new service from Blinkit comes with free doctor consultations after placing an order, especially if a valid prescription can't be uploaded. The company's app states that orders are delivered by licensed pharmacies in tamper-proof packaging. However, there has been no official word from Blinkit on the scale or partners involved in this pilot project.

Market competition Competition heating up Blinkit isn't the only player trying its hand at prescription medicine delivery. Swiggy, for instance, entered the segment last October through a partnership with PharmEasy. PhonePe's Pincode also launched a 10-minute medicine delivery service in three cities earlier this year. Established players like Flipkart-backed SastaSundar and Tata 1mg (with BigBasket) are also testing or scaling similar offerings.