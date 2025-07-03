Worker arrested for filming woman in office washroom; Infosys responds   

A 30-year-old Infosys employee, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, was arrested on Monday for allegedly filming a female colleague in the women's washroom at the company's Electronic City office in Bengaluru . The incident came to light when the complainant noticed a strange reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle. Upon checking, she found Mali standing on a commode recording her with his mobile phone.

Arrest details Complainant found Mali standing on a commode recording her After the incident, the woman alerted her colleagues, and Mali tried to flee but was stopped by the HR team. The HR staff found objectionable videos on Mali's phone, including one of the complainant and another of a different woman employee. The accused allegedly apologized multiple times and deleted the footage, but the HR personnel took screenshots as proof. The complainant then approached Electronic City police on her husband's advice, who feared Mali could target other women if not reported.

Accused 50 such clips found Mali, 30, later told the police that he had recorded at least one more woman in the same bathroom. According to police, his phone included over 50 of such clips. He told investigators that watching them gave him "satisfaction." The phone has been sent to a forensic lab to recover lost data. Inspector BG Naveen Kumar stated, "We are also verifying if more women were affected and how long he had been engaging in this illegal act."