Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, 17 others booked under SC/ST Act
What's the story
Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Balaram, and 16 others have been booked under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act.
The case was registered at Bengaluru's Sadashiva Nagar police station on directions of the 71st City Civil and Sessions Court.
The complainant is Durgappa, a former faculty member at IISc's Centre for Sustainable Technology and a member of the tribal Bovi community.
Allegations detailed
Complainant alleges false implication and casteist abuse
Durgappa alleged he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case in 2014, which led to his dismissal from service. He also claimed to have faced casteist abuse and threats.
The others accused in this case are Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari KVS, Dasappa, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar and Manoharan.
Neither IISc faculty nor Gopalakrishnan has responded to these allegations.
Accused's profile
Gopalakrishnan's prominent positions and honors
Gopalakrishnan is a member of the IISc Board of Trustees and has held prominent positions like vice chairman and CEO of Infosys.
He was also elected president of India's apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2013-14 and served as one of the co-chairs at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2014.
He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2011.