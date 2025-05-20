5 dead in Bengaluru rains; 5 more rainfall days predicted
What's the story
Bengaluru is reeling under heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruption and flooding in several areas.
As many as five people have died in rain-related incidents, while over 500 homes have been flooded.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy rainfall over parts of Karnataka in the next few days.
The weather department expects widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan region between May 20 and 25.
Flood impact
Bengaluru faces severe flooding, rescue operations underway
The city has witnessed over 100mm of rain for each of the last two days, with several areas like Manyata Tech Park and HSR Layout being severely affected.
The Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Disaster Response Force, have been conducting rescue operations.
Over 150 residents were evacuated from Sai Layout after their homes were submerged under knee-deep water.
Weather forecast
IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru, predicts more rain
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru, predicting 8-10cm of rain up till May 25.
The weather in the city is likely to remain partly cloudy with a high chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C during the day and settle close to 20°C at night.
Urban challenges
Bengaluru's urban flooding risks and traffic disruptions
IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu highlighted that urban flooding risks are higher.
"The amount of rainfall we are receiving is nothing for rural areas. But because cities like Bengaluru are concretised mostly, and thus blocking the outlets for water drainage, we have issued an orange alert so that authorities can prepare accordingly," he told PTI.
The heavy downpour has also severely disrupted traffic in the city, with app-based cab fares skyrocketing by up to 70% during peak hours.
Weather advisory
IMD warns of squally winds, advises fishermen
The IMD has also warned of squally winds reaching up to 55km/h over coastal Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, and adjoining Arabian Sea areas till May 24.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea during this time.
The weather department predicts more intense rainfall activity as the monsoon advances further into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Safety measures
Authorities urge residents to stay indoors amid severe weather
In light of the severe weather conditions, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas.
They have advised people to unplug electrical devices during thunderstorms.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been directed to expedite relief work and strengthen flood management strategies in the city.
Among the five deceased was a 12-year-old boy who was electrocuted in a flooded basement along with an elderly man. A 35-year-old woman also died after a wall collapsed on her.