What's the story

Bengaluru is reeling under heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruption and flooding in several areas.

As many as five people have died in rain-related incidents, while over 500 homes have been flooded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy rainfall over parts of Karnataka in the next few days.

The weather department expects widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan region between May 20 and 25.