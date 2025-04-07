'Happens in...big cities': Karnataka minister's comment on molestation sparks outrage
What's the story
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has come under fire for his comments on a recent street molestation incident in Bengaluru.
A man had groped a woman on Bharati Layout street before running away. The incident was captured on CCTV.
Commenting on the incident, the minister said such incidents tend to happen "here and there in big cities."
Parameshwara's comments
Minister's statement on increased police patrols
"I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people's attention will be drawn towards them," he told reporters.
"The cops are working 24X7....In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning too," he said.
Incident details
CCTV footage of the incident goes viral
The incident happened around 1:52am.
As seen in the video, the man approaches two women walking down a narrow lane, pushes one against the wall, and gropes her.
He then runs away as the visibly shocked women walk away.
Though there has been no formal complaint by the victim, the Bengaluru police have registered a suo motu case under sections related to stalking and sexual harassment.
BJP
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah government
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to respond to the incident. The opposition party claimed that the viral video has revealed the realities of the city's law and order situation and that Bengaluru is becoming "increasingly unsafe" for women.
"This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalizing sexual assault and crimes against women?" BJP spokesperson Prashanth G said.
Former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan called the home minister's response "disgusting and demotivating."