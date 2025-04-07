What's the story

In a major political development, 15 Muslim leaders of the Janata Dal United party have resigned over the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The JD(U) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had backed the bill in Parliament during the recent Budget Session.

Those who have resigned include Gauhar Alam, Karmawa Panchayat Youth President Mustafa Kamal (Afroz), Youth Block Vice President Firoz Siddiqui, and Block Secretary Youth JD(U) Dhaka Salauddin Ansari, among others.