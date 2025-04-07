15 JD(U) leaders leave party for supporting Waqf Bill
What's the story
In a major political development, 15 Muslim leaders of the Janata Dal United party have resigned over the party's support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The JD(U) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had backed the bill in Parliament during the recent Budget Session.
Those who have resigned include Gauhar Alam, Karmawa Panchayat Youth President Mustafa Kamal (Afroz), Youth Block Vice President Firoz Siddiqui, and Block Secretary Youth JD(U) Dhaka Salauddin Ansari, among others.
Resignation details
Leaders hail from Motihari district
All the leaders who resigned are Muslims and belong to Bihar's Motihari district.
Their exit is a blow for CM Kumar, especially with state assembly elections around the corner.
The leaders represented the Dhaka Assembly in Motihari, a region with a large Muslim population.
Five leaders from the party had also resigned in protest against the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill last week.
Letter
Bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution
In their resignation letter to CM Kumar, they said that the bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution and that through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted.
"The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims. This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted," Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik said.
Bill passage
Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 passed in Parliament
The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament after being cleared by the Rajya Sabha.
In the Rajya Sabha, it got 128 votes in favor and 95 against it.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, 288 MPs supported it and 232 voted against its passage.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 became a law on Saturday after it got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. She also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.