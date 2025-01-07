What's the story

A powerful earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Nepal early Tuesday morning, with tremors felt across North India, including Delhi-NCR and Bihar.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 6:35am IST.

The epicenter was located 93km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border and had a depth of about 10km.