Summarize Simplifying... In short Kishor's party has nominated ex-Vice Chief of Army Staff, Singh, for the Tarari bypoll, marking his entry into politics.

Singh, critical of the government's military recruitment scheme, Agniveer, believes it hampers a soldier's commitment to their regiment and nation.

He encourages youth to consider military careers, hinting at potential policy changes in line with the Short Service Commission model. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lt Gen Singh retired in 2013

Tarari bypoll: Kishor's party fields ex-Vice chief of army staff

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:41 pm Oct 16, 202404:41 pm

What's the story The Jan Suraaj Party, headed by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has fielded Lieutenant General Shri Krishna Singh as its candidate for the upcoming Tarari assembly seat bypoll in Bihar. The seat fell vacant after Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Sudama Prasad was elected to the Lok Sabha. Lt Gen Singh, who retired in 2013, is a Tarari native and said his home constituency's connection motivated him to enter politics.

Homecoming

Singh's emotional connection to Tarari

At a press conference, Kishor emphasized that Singh is the only vice chief of army staff from Bihar since the late SK Sinha. He called Singh's candidature a matter of pride for Tarari, an area plagued by illegal sand-mining and mafia activities. "My children are settled abroad, and my wife is no more. I am giving up a comfortable life because of my love for Tarari," Singh said during the announcement.

Military concerns

Singh criticizes Agniveer scheme's service contract

Singh also expressed his apprehensions regarding the Agniveer scheme, the central government's military recruitment scheme. He slammed its four-year service contract for fresh recruits, saying it hinders "regimentation," which is crucial for a soldier's lifelong commitment to their regiment and nation. Citing the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Singh emphasized the need for spirit over technical knowledge in military operations.

Career overview

Singh's military career and future political plans

Singh also urged the youth to consider a career in the military. He said that "a jawan learns enough skills in four years to build a life for oneself," and hinted at possible future policy changes in line with the Short Service Commission model. The Jan Suraaj Party, which seeks to tackle issues like underdevelopment and unemployment in Bihar through its grassroots movement led by Kishor, will announce candidates for three other seats with upcoming bypolls soon.