Bengaluru: College staffer stabbed for denying entry to drunk student
A student in Bengaluru stabbed a security guard who denied him entry to an ongoing college function allegedly in a drunken state. The student, identified as Bhargav, arrived at the college around 3:30pm allegedly under the influence of alcohol. "The security guard stopped the students at the gate. One of the students went, bought a knife, and stabbed the security guard," a police official was quoted as saying.
Student arrested, investigation underway
Following the incident, the 22-year-old final-year BA student from Bihar, was arrested. The police are currently conducting a blood test to confirm his intoxication at the time of the attack. "We have arrested the student and are investigating further to determine if there was any old rivalry between them," the official said. A murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 has been registered at Amruthahalli police station with investigations ongoing.
Deceased guard's family alleges negligence by college
The victim, 52-year-old Jaikishore Roy, was a native of Assam and served as a security guard at Sindhi College. His body has been transferred to Victoria Hospital for autopsy. The family members of the deceased have expressed their grief and alleged negligence on the part of Sindhi College management board for the incident.