A 22-year-old student from Bihar was arrested for allegedly stabbing a college security guard in Bengaluru after being denied entry for being intoxicated.

The victim, Jaikishore Roy, 52, originally from Assam, worked at Sindhi College, whose management is accused of negligence by the deceased's family.

Investigations are ongoing under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 at Amruthahalli police station.

Stabbing at Bengaluru college gate

Bengaluru: College staffer stabbed for denying entry to drunk student

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:30 pm Jul 04, 202401:30 pm

What's the story A student in Bengaluru stabbed a security guard who denied him entry to an ongoing college function allegedly in a drunken state. The student, identified as Bhargav, arrived at the college around 3:30pm allegedly under the influence of alcohol. "The security guard stopped the students at the gate. One of the students went, bought a knife, and stabbed the security guard," a police official was quoted as saying.

Arrest and investigation

Student arrested, investigation underway

Following the incident, the 22-year-old final-year BA student from Bihar, was arrested. The police are currently conducting a blood test to confirm his intoxication at the time of the attack. "We have arrested the student and are investigating further to determine if there was any old rivalry between them," the official said. A murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 has been registered at Amruthahalli police station with investigations ongoing.

Family's allegations

Deceased guard's family alleges negligence by college

The victim, 52-year-old Jaikishore Roy, was a native of Assam and served as a security guard at Sindhi College. His body has been transferred to Victoria Hospital for autopsy. The family members of the deceased have expressed their grief and alleged negligence on the part of Sindhi College management board for the incident.